Which of the following processes will most likely produce a human zygote with 45 chromosomes?
A
Duplication of a segment within chromosome 18
B
Crossing over between homologous chromosomes during prophase I
C
A point mutation in a single gene on chromosome 21
D
Nondisjunction during meiosis leading to gamete formation with one missing chromosome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a normal human zygote has 46 chromosomes, 23 from each parent, so any deviation from this number indicates an abnormality in chromosome number.
Recognize that duplication of a segment within chromosome 18 changes the structure of a chromosome but does not change the total chromosome count, so it won't produce a zygote with 45 chromosomes.
Know that crossing over during prophase I of meiosis involves exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes but does not alter the total number of chromosomes.
Realize that a point mutation affects only a single gene and does not impact chromosome number.
Identify that nondisjunction during meiosis can cause gametes to have an abnormal number of chromosomes, such as missing one chromosome, and when fertilization occurs, the resulting zygote will have 45 chromosomes instead of 46.
Watch next
Master Aneuploidy with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia