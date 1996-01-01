Consider an organism with a diploid chromosome number of 2n = 20. Which of the following represents an example of aneuploidy in this organism?
A
A cell with 10 chromosomes (haploid)
B
A cell with 21 chromosomes (trisomy)
C
A cell with 40 chromosomes (tetraploid)
D
A cell with 20 chromosomes (normal diploid)
1
Step 1: Understand the terms involved. The diploid number (2n) is the total number of chromosomes in a normal somatic cell, which is 20 in this organism. Haploid (n) means half the diploid number, so 10 chromosomes in this case.
Step 2: Define aneuploidy. Aneuploidy refers to a chromosome number that is not an exact multiple of the haploid set, usually due to the gain or loss of one or a few chromosomes, such as trisomy (one extra chromosome) or monosomy (one missing chromosome).
Step 3: Analyze each option in terms of chromosome number relative to the normal diploid number (20). For example, 10 chromosomes is haploid, 20 is normal diploid, 40 is tetraploid (double diploid), and 21 is one extra chromosome compared to diploid.
Step 4: Identify which chromosome number represents aneuploidy by checking if it deviates from exact multiples of the haploid number (10) by a small amount (usually one chromosome). Trisomy (21 chromosomes) fits this definition.
Step 5: Conclude that the example of aneuploidy is the cell with 21 chromosomes (trisomy), as it has one extra chromosome beyond the normal diploid number.
