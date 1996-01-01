How many chromosomes are present in human gametes?
A
44
B
22
C
46
D
23
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that human somatic (body) cells are diploid, meaning they contain two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, totaling 46 chromosomes.
Recognize that gametes (sperm and egg cells) are haploid cells, which means they contain only one set of chromosomes to ensure that when fertilization occurs, the resulting zygote has the correct diploid number.
Recall that the diploid number in humans is 46 chromosomes, so the haploid number (number of chromosomes in gametes) is half of that.
Calculate the haploid number by dividing the diploid number by 2: \(\frac{46}{2}\).
Conclude that human gametes contain 23 chromosomes, which is the haploid number.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia