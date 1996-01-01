Nucleotides can be assembled into all of the following except _________________.
A
ATP
B
DNA
C
RNA
D
proteins
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of nucleotides. Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, which include DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid). Each nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Step 2: Recognize that ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is a nucleotide derivative that acts as an energy carrier in cells. It is composed of a nucleotide (adenine base, ribose sugar, and phosphate groups), so nucleotides are directly involved in ATP structure.
Step 3: Recall that DNA and RNA are polymers made by linking nucleotides together through phosphodiester bonds, forming long chains that store and transmit genetic information.
Step 4: Understand that proteins are polymers of amino acids, not nucleotides. Amino acids are linked by peptide bonds, and their synthesis is directed by the sequence of nucleotides in nucleic acids but does not involve nucleotides as building blocks.
Step 5: Conclude that nucleotides can be assembled into ATP, DNA, and RNA, but not proteins, because proteins are made from amino acids, not nucleotides.
