Which of the following statements is correct regarding chromosomes?
A
Chromosomes are only found in prokaryotic cells.
B
Chromosomes are made entirely of RNA molecules.
C
Chromosomes are structures composed of DNA and proteins that carry genetic information.
D
Each human somatic cell contains 23 chromosomes.
1
Understand the basic definition of chromosomes: Chromosomes are structures within cells that carry genetic information.
Recall the composition of chromosomes: They are made up of DNA and proteins (mainly histones), not RNA.
Differentiate between cell types: Chromosomes are found in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, but their structure differs; prokaryotes typically have a single circular chromosome, while eukaryotes have multiple linear chromosomes.
Review the chromosome number in human cells: Human somatic (body) cells contain 46 chromosomes, arranged in 23 pairs, not just 23 chromosomes total.
Evaluate each statement based on these facts to determine which is correct.
