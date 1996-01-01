The rate of elongation of a DNA strand in prokaryotes is __________ the rate in eukaryotes.
A
unrelated to
B
faster than
C
the same as
D
slower than
1
Understand that DNA elongation rate refers to how quickly DNA polymerase adds nucleotides to a growing DNA strand during replication.
Recall that prokaryotic DNA polymerases generally work faster than eukaryotic DNA polymerases due to differences in cellular complexity and replication machinery.
Consider the structural differences: prokaryotes have a simpler replication system with fewer proteins involved, which allows for a faster elongation rate.
Compare the typical elongation rates: prokaryotic DNA polymerase can add nucleotides at a rate of about 1000 nucleotides per second, whereas eukaryotic DNA polymerase adds at about 100 nucleotides per second.
Conclude that the rate of elongation of a DNA strand in prokaryotes is faster than the rate in eukaryotes based on these comparative rates.
