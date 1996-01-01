long, continuous molecule of DNA containing many genes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic structure and function of chromosomes in genetics. Chromosomes are structures found in the nucleus of cells that carry genetic information.
Recall that chromosomes are made up of DNA, which contains the instructions for building proteins and regulating cellular activities.
Recognize that chromosomes are not short segments but rather long, continuous molecules of DNA that include many genes, each coding for specific proteins or functions.
Eliminate incorrect options by matching their descriptions with known biological molecules: RNA segments are shorter and not chromosomes; enzymes and complexes of lipids/carbohydrates do not describe chromosomes.
Conclude that the correct definition of a chromosome is a long, continuous molecule of DNA containing many genes.
Watch next
Master DNA Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia