A particular triplet of bases in the template strand of DNA is 5'-AGT-3'. What is the corresponding codon in the mRNA transcribed from this DNA segment?
A
5'-UCA-3'
B
5'-UGA-3'
C
5'-ACU-3'
D
5'-TCA-3'
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the direction of the given DNA template strand triplet, which is 5'-AGT-3'. Remember that during transcription, RNA polymerase reads the DNA template strand in the 3' to 5' direction to synthesize mRNA in the 5' to 3' direction.
Determine the complementary bases for the mRNA by pairing RNA nucleotides with the DNA template strand bases, using the base pairing rules: Adenine (A) pairs with Uracil (U) in RNA, Thymine (T) pairs with Adenine (A), Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G), and Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C).
Since the DNA template strand is given in the 5' to 3' direction, first reverse it to get the 3' to 5' sequence, which is the direction RNA polymerase reads. For 5'-AGT-3', the reverse is 3'-TGA-5'.
Transcribe the mRNA by writing the complementary RNA bases to the 3'-TGA-5' DNA template strand, resulting in the mRNA sequence 5'-ACU-3'.
Confirm that the mRNA codon is written in the 5' to 3' direction, which is the standard notation for codons.
