Which of the following correctly organizes the terms from most general to most specific in Mendelian genetics?
A
Gene → Allele → Phenotype → Genotype
B
Gene → Allele → Genotype → Homozygous
C
Allele → Gene → Genotype → Phenotype
D
Gene → Allele → Genotype → Phenotype
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of each term to determine their relative specificity. A 'Gene' is a segment of DNA that codes for a trait, making it the most general term here.
Step 2: An 'Allele' is a variant form of a gene, so it is more specific than a gene because it represents different versions of the same gene.
Step 3: The 'Genotype' refers to the specific combination of alleles an organism has, which is more specific than just knowing the alleles individually.
Step 4: 'Phenotype' is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics resulting from the genotype and environment, so it is more specific than genotype in terms of expression but depends on genotype.
Step 5: 'Homozygous' describes a genotype where both alleles are identical, making it even more specific than just the genotype category itself.
