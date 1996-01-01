Which experimental cross would best determine if the ebony color is dominant over the yellow color in a Mendelian trait?
A
Cross two ebony individuals and observe if any yellow offspring are produced.
B
Cross two yellow individuals and observe if any ebony offspring are produced.
C
Cross a true-breeding ebony individual with a true-breeding yellow individual and observe the phenotype of the F1 generation.
D
Self-fertilize a yellow individual and observe the phenotypes in the next generation.
Step 1: Understand the goal of the experiment, which is to determine the dominance relationship between ebony and yellow color traits in a Mendelian inheritance context.
Step 2: Recall that to test dominance, you need to cross individuals with known genotypes (true-breeding or homozygous) for each trait to observe the phenotype of their offspring (F1 generation).
Step 3: Identify that crossing two individuals of the same phenotype (both ebony or both yellow) will not reveal dominance because their genotypes might be the same, so no variation in offspring phenotype is expected.
Step 4: Recognize that crossing a true-breeding ebony individual (homozygous for ebony) with a true-breeding yellow individual (homozygous for yellow) will produce heterozygous offspring, whose phenotype will reveal which trait is dominant.
Step 5: Observe the phenotype of the F1 generation from this cross; if all offspring show the ebony color, ebony is dominant over yellow, and if all show yellow, then yellow is dominant.
