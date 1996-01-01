Which of the following statements accurately describes Mendel's five-part hypothesis as it relates to inheritance?
It explains that traits are determined by discrete units (genes) that segregate and assort independently during gamete formation.
It proposes that all traits blend together in offspring, resulting in intermediate forms.
It suggests that only dominant traits are passed on to the next generation.
It states that acquired characteristics can be inherited by offspring.
Step 1: Understand that Mendel's five-part hypothesis is foundational to classical genetics and explains how traits are inherited through discrete units called genes.
Step 2: Recognize that Mendel proposed that these units (now called genes) exist in pairs and segregate during gamete formation, meaning each gamete receives only one gene from each pair. This is known as the Law of Segregation.
Step 3: Know that Mendel also described the Law of Independent Assortment, which states that genes for different traits assort independently of one another during gamete formation, leading to genetic variation.
Step 4: Contrast Mendel's hypothesis with other ideas such as blending inheritance (traits blending together), inheritance of acquired characteristics, and the idea that only dominant traits are passed on, all of which Mendel's work disproved.
Step 5: Conclude that the accurate description of Mendel's hypothesis is that traits are determined by discrete units (genes) that segregate and assort independently during gamete formation.
