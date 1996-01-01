In a cross involving a gene located near the centromere, a geneticist observes 20 asci, of which 16 show a 4:4 arrangement of ascospores and 4 show a 2:2:2:2 arrangement. How many of these asci contain an ascospore arrangement that resulted from crossing over?
A
20
B
16
C
4
D
0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of ascospore arrangements: a 4:4 arrangement indicates no crossing over (parental type), while a 2:2:2:2 arrangement indicates that crossing over has occurred between the gene and the centromere.
Identify the total number of asci observed, which is 20 in this problem.
Count how many asci show the 4:4 arrangement (non-recombinant) and how many show the 2:2:2:2 arrangement (recombinant). Here, 16 asci show 4:4 and 4 asci show 2:2:2:2.
Recognize that only the asci with the 2:2:2:2 arrangement result from crossing over events.
Conclude that the number of asci containing an ascospore arrangement resulting from crossing over is equal to the number of asci showing the 2:2:2:2 pattern, which is 4.
