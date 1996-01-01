The mosquito Aedes aegypti has a karyotype of 2n = 6. Which of the following diagrams correctly represents the chromosome arrangement during metaphase II of meiosis in one cell?
A
A diagram showing 3 chromosomes aligned at the metaphase plate, each consisting of two sister chromatids.
B
A diagram showing 6 single chromatids aligned at the metaphase plate.
C
A diagram showing 6 chromosomes aligned at the metaphase plate, each consisting of two sister chromatids.
D
A diagram showing 3 pairs of homologous chromosomes aligned at the metaphase plate.
1
Understand the chromosome number and ploidy: The mosquito has a diploid number 2n = 6, meaning there are 6 chromosomes total in a somatic cell, arranged as 3 pairs of homologous chromosomes.
Recall the stages of meiosis: Meiosis consists of two divisions, meiosis I and meiosis II. Metaphase I aligns homologous chromosome pairs, while metaphase II aligns individual chromosomes (each with sister chromatids).
Identify the chromosome arrangement at metaphase II: After meiosis I, cells are haploid (n = 3), each chromosome still consists of two sister chromatids. Therefore, at metaphase II, 3 chromosomes (each with two chromatids) align at the metaphase plate.
Compare the options with the expected arrangement: The correct diagram should show 3 chromosomes aligned, each made of two sister chromatids, reflecting the haploid number and duplicated state of chromosomes at metaphase II.
Exclude incorrect options: Diagrams showing 6 single chromatids or 6 chromosomes with sister chromatids correspond to diploid or earlier stages, and diagrams showing pairs of homologous chromosomes correspond to metaphase I, not metaphase II.
