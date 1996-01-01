Which phase of meiosis is represented in the figure above?
A
Anaphase I
B
Telophase II
C
Metaphase I
D
Prophase II
1
Recall the key characteristics of each meiosis phase: In Metaphase I, homologous chromosome pairs align at the metaphase plate; in Anaphase I, homologous chromosomes separate; in Telophase II, chromatids reach opposite poles and nuclei reform; in Prophase II, chromosomes condense again in the two new cells.
Identify the arrangement of chromosomes in the figure: Check if chromosomes are paired as homologous pairs lined up in the center (indicative of Metaphase I) or if sister chromatids are being pulled apart (indicative of Anaphase I or Telophase II).
Look for the presence or absence of spindle fibers and nuclear envelope: Metaphase I shows spindle fibers attached to homologous pairs at the metaphase plate, while Prophase II shows condensed chromosomes without alignment at the plate yet.
Compare the chromosome number and structure: Metaphase I involves tetrads (paired homologous chromosomes), whereas Prophase II and Telophase II involve single chromosomes or chromatids.
Based on these observations, conclude which phase matches the figure by matching the chromosome arrangement and cellular structures to the descriptions of each meiosis phase.
