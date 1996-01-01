Which of the following is a characteristic of meiosis?
A
It results in four genetically unique daughter cells.
B
It occurs only in somatic cells for growth and repair.
C
It produces diploid cells from haploid precursors.
D
It involves a single round of cell division.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of meiosis: Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from diploid precursors, which is essential for sexual reproduction.
Recall the number of cell divisions in meiosis: Meiosis consists of two consecutive rounds of cell division, called meiosis I and meiosis II, unlike mitosis which has only one.
Consider the genetic outcome of meiosis: Due to processes like crossing over and independent assortment during meiosis I, the resulting daughter cells are genetically unique.
Identify the type of cells meiosis occurs in: Meiosis occurs in germ cells (cells that give rise to gametes), not in somatic cells which undergo mitosis for growth and repair.
Summarize the key characteristic: Meiosis results in four genetically unique haploid daughter cells, which is a defining feature distinguishing it from mitosis.
