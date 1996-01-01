Multiple Choice
How do epigenetic marks typically compare between monozygotic twins as they age?
Describe the organization of the interphase nucleus. Include in your presentation a description of chromosome territories and interchromatin compartments.
Present an overview of the manner in which chromatin can be remodeled. Describe the manner in which these remodeling processes influence transcription.
List three types of alternative splicing patterns and how they lead to the production of different protein isoforms.