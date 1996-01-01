Multiple Choice
Which of the following is most closely associated with the idea of epigenetics?
Present an overview of the manner in which chromatin can be remodeled. Describe the manner in which these remodeling processes influence transcription.
List three types of alternative splicing patterns and how they lead to the production of different protein isoforms.
Consider the CT/CGRP example of alternative splicing shown in Figure 16.9. Which different types of alternative splicing patterns are represented?