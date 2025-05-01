Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In human genetics, cystic fibrosis is typically inherited as an autosomal recessive trait. A person who is heterozygous for the cystic fibrosis allele is best described as which of the following?
A
An affected individual with genotype because the cystic fibrosis allele is dominant
B
An affected individual with genotype
C
An unaffected carrier with genotype
D
An unaffected non-carrier with genotype
1
Understand that cystic fibrosis is inherited as an autosomal recessive trait, meaning the disease manifests only when an individual has two copies of the recessive allele (cc).
Recognize that the dominant allele (C) does not cause the disease and masks the effect of the recessive allele when present in a heterozygous genotype (Cc).
Identify that a heterozygous individual (Cc) carries one normal allele and one cystic fibrosis allele but does not show symptoms of the disease.
Define such a heterozygous individual as an unaffected carrier because they can pass the recessive allele to offspring without being affected themselves.
Conclude that the genotype of an unaffected carrier is represented as \(\text{C} \text{c}\), distinguishing them from affected individuals (\(\text{c} \text{c}\)) and unaffected non-carriers (\(\text{C} \text{C}\)).
