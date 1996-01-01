During DNA replication, what does the enzyme primase synthesize?
A
A DNA polymer
B
Single-stranded binding proteins
C
A short RNA primer
D
Okazaki fragments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of primase in DNA replication: Primase is an enzyme that synthesizes a short nucleic acid sequence to initiate DNA synthesis.
Recall that DNA polymerase, the enzyme that extends the new DNA strand, cannot start synthesis on a bare single-stranded DNA template; it requires a primer with a free 3'-OH group.
Recognize that primase synthesizes a short RNA primer, which provides the free 3'-OH group needed for DNA polymerase to begin adding DNA nucleotides.
Note that the RNA primer is complementary to the DNA template strand and is later removed and replaced with DNA.
Distinguish primase's product from other options: it does not synthesize DNA polymers, single-stranded binding proteins, or Okazaki fragments themselves, but rather the RNA primers that initiate Okazaki fragment synthesis on the lagging strand.
