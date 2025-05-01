Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of the fundamentals of genetics, a person's phenotype applies to which of the following?
A
The DNA sequence of an individual excluding any effects of gene expression or regulation
B
The observable characteristics of an individual, resulting from the interaction of genotype and environment
C
Only the genetic makeup inherited from the mother (maternal alleles) that determines traits
D
The complete set of genes (alleles) an individual possesses, regardless of whether they are expressed
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of phenotype: Phenotype refers to the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype (genetic makeup) and the environment.
Recognize that the DNA sequence alone (genotype) does not fully determine phenotype because gene expression and environmental factors influence how traits are manifested.
Distinguish phenotype from genotype: Genotype is the complete set of genes an individual carries, while phenotype is what is actually expressed and visible.
Note that phenotype is not limited to maternal alleles; it involves the combined effect of all inherited alleles and environmental influences.
Conclude that the correct description of phenotype is 'The observable characteristics of an individual, resulting from the interaction of genotype and environment.'
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia