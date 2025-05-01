Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of DNA replication, what is the primary job of DNA polymerase?
A
To join Okazaki fragments together by sealing nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone
B
To lay down short RNA primers needed to start DNA synthesis
C
To unwind and separate the parental DNA strands by breaking hydrogen bonds
D
To synthesize a new DNA strand by adding complementary nucleotides to the 3' end of a growing strand (in the 5' to 3' direction)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of DNA polymerase in DNA replication, which is to synthesize new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
Recall that DNA polymerase adds nucleotides only in the 5' to 3' direction, meaning it attaches new nucleotides to the 3' end of the growing DNA strand.
Differentiate DNA polymerase's function from other enzymes involved in replication, such as ligase (which joins Okazaki fragments), primase (which lays down RNA primers), and helicase (which unwinds the DNA strands).
Recognize that DNA polymerase requires a primer with a free 3' hydroxyl group to begin synthesis, but its main job is the elongation of the DNA strand by complementary base pairing.
Summarize that the primary job of DNA polymerase is to catalyze the formation of phosphodiester bonds between nucleotides, effectively synthesizing the new DNA strand complementary to the template.
