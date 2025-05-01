Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of DNA replication, what is the primary purpose of DNA polymerase?
A
To synthesize a new DNA strand by adding nucleotides to the 3′ end of a growing strand using a DNA template
B
To unwind the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between base pairs
C
To join Okazaki fragments by sealing breaks in the sugar-phosphate backbone
D
To remove RNA primers and replace them with DNA along the lagging strand
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA replication involves multiple enzymes, each with a specific role in copying the DNA accurately.
Identify the function of DNA polymerase, which is the enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
Recall that DNA polymerase adds nucleotides only to the 3\' end of the growing DNA strand, extending it in the 5\' to 3\' direction.
Differentiate DNA polymerase from other enzymes involved in replication, such as helicase (which unwinds the DNA), ligase (which joins Okazaki fragments), and RNase H or DNA polymerase I (which remove RNA primers).
Conclude that the primary purpose of DNA polymerase is to synthesize a new DNA strand by adding nucleotides to the 3\' end of a growing strand using a DNA template.
