Why is DNA replication described as semiconservative?
Each daughter DNA molecule contains two newly synthesized strands and no parental DNA.
DNA replication produces RNA intermediates that permanently replace the original DNA strands.
Each daughter DNA molecule contains one parental (old) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Both strands of the parental DNA molecule remain together and are copied without separating.
Understand the concept of DNA replication: DNA replication is the process by which a cell copies its DNA before cell division, ensuring each daughter cell receives an identical set of genetic information.
Recall the structure of DNA: DNA is double-stranded, with two complementary strands running in opposite directions, held together by base pairing.
Define semiconservative replication: In semiconservative replication, each of the two original DNA strands serves as a template for a new strand, so each daughter DNA molecule consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Contrast semiconservative replication with other models: The conservative model would produce one molecule with both original strands and one with both new strands, while the dispersive model would mix old and new DNA segments in both strands.
Conclude why the correct description is that each daughter DNA molecule contains one parental strand and one newly synthesized strand, which is the hallmark of semiconservative replication.
