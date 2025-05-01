Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of Mendelian genetics, which statement correctly distinguishes genotype from phenotype?
A
Genotype and phenotype are identical terms; both describe only the DNA sequence of an organism.
B
Genotype refers to the observable traits of an organism, whereas phenotype refers to its allele combination for a gene.
C
Genotype refers to an organism’s allele combination for a gene, whereas phenotype refers to the observable traits resulting from the genotype and environment.
D
Genotype describes traits influenced only by the environment, whereas phenotype describes traits determined only by alleles.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of genotype and phenotype in Mendelian genetics. Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the alleles it carries for a particular gene or set of genes.
Step 2: Recognize that phenotype refers to the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.
Step 3: Note that genotype is about the genetic information (allele combinations), while phenotype is about the traits that can be seen or measured, such as eye color, height, or blood type.
Step 4: Understand that phenotype is influenced not only by genotype but also by environmental factors, meaning the same genotype can sometimes produce different phenotypes under different conditions.
Step 5: Use this understanding to evaluate the statements: the correct distinction is that genotype refers to the allele combination, and phenotype refers to the observable traits resulting from both genotype and environment.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia