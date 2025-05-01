Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of fundamental genetics, what is the term for a section of DNA that codes for a trait?
A
Allele
B
Chromosome
C
Codon
D
Gene
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA is organized into segments, each with specific functions related to heredity and traits.
Recognize that a 'gene' is the fundamental unit of heredity, defined as a section of DNA that contains the instructions to produce a specific trait or protein.
Differentiate between the options: an 'allele' is a variant form of a gene, a 'chromosome' is a larger structure made of DNA and proteins containing many genes, and a 'codon' is a sequence of three nucleotides that codes for an amino acid.
Conclude that the term describing a section of DNA that codes for a trait is a 'gene'.
Remember that genes are the key units responsible for inherited traits, making 'gene' the correct answer.
