In fundamental genetics, what are different versions of the same gene called?
A
Alleles
B
Chromatids
C
Codons
D
Genomes
1
Understand that a gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait or protein.
Recognize that genes can have different forms or variations that result in different traits; these variations are what the question is asking about.
Recall the terminology used in genetics: different versions of the same gene are called 'alleles'.
Differentiate alleles from other terms: 'chromatids' are copies of chromosomes, 'codons' are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that code for amino acids, and 'genomes' refer to the complete set of genetic material in an organism.
Conclude that the correct term for different versions of the same gene is 'alleles'.
