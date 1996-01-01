- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
In a population of wildflowers where the frequency of the red allele c_r is p = 0.7, what is the expected frequency of homozygous red individuals (c_r c_r) under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
In cats, orange coat color is determined by the b allele, and black coat color is determined by the B allele. The heterozygous condition results in a coat pattern known as tortoiseshell. These genes are X-linked. What kinds of offspring would be expected from a cross of a black male and a tortoiseshell female? What are the chances of getting a tortoiseshell male?
In pigs, coat color may be sandy, red, or white. A geneticist spent several years mating true-breeding pigs of all different color combinations, even obtaining true-breeding lines from different parts of the country. For crosses 1 and 4 in the following table, she encountered a major problem: her computer crashed and she lost the data. She nevertheless persevered and, using the limited data shown here, was able to predict the mode of inheritance and the number of genes involved, as well as to assign genotypes to each coat color. Attempt to duplicate her analysis, based on the available data generated from the crosses shown.
When you have formulated a hypothesis to explain the mode of inheritance and assigned genotypes to the respective coat colors, predict the outcomes of the generations where the data were lost.
Probability and Genetics practice set
