Multiple Choice
In humans, what type of cells does meiosis produce?
A
Diploid gametes with the same chromosome number as body cells
B
Haploid somatic cells used for growth and tissue repair
C
Diploid somatic cells identical to the parent cell
D
Haploid gametes (sperm or eggs)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of meiosis: Meiosis is a special type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half to produce cells used in sexual reproduction.
Recall the chromosome number in human body cells (somatic cells): Humans have diploid cells, meaning they contain two sets of chromosomes (2n), one from each parent.
Identify the type of cells produced by meiosis: Meiosis produces gametes, which are reproductive cells (sperm and eggs) that contain half the chromosome number of somatic cells.
Recognize that gametes are haploid cells: Haploid cells have one set of chromosomes (n), which is half the diploid number, ensuring that when fertilization occurs, the resulting zygote has the correct diploid number.
Conclude that meiosis produces haploid gametes (sperm or eggs), not diploid somatic cells or diploid gametes.
