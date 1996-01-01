In the context of DNA, how many different sequences of eight bases can be formed using the four standard nucleotides (A, T, C, G)?
A
2^8
B
8^4
C
8!
D
4^8
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of possible nucleotides that can be used at each position in the DNA sequence. Since DNA is composed of four standard bases (A, T, C, G), there are 4 options for each base.
Determine the length of the DNA sequence, which is given as 8 bases.
Recognize that each position in the sequence can independently be any of the 4 nucleotides, so the total number of different sequences is calculated by raising the number of options per position to the power of the sequence length.
Write the formula for the total number of sequences as \$4^{8}$, where 4 is the number of nucleotides and 8 is the sequence length.
Understand that this formula accounts for all possible combinations of the four nucleotides over the eight positions, resulting in the total number of different sequences.
