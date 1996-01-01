A wild-type Drosophila male and female are crossed, producing 324 female progeny and 161 male progeny. All their progeny are wild type.
Propose a genetic hypothesis to explain these data.
Design an experiment that will test your hypothesis, using the wild-type progeny identified above. Describe the results you expect if your hypothesis is true.
In chickens, a key gene involved in sex determination has recently been identified. Called DMRT1, it is located on the Z chromosome and is absent on the W chromosome. Like SRY in humans, it is male determining. Unlike SRY in humans, however, female chickens (ZW) have a single copy while males (ZZ) have two copies of the gene. Nevertheless, it is transcribed only in the developing testis. Working in the laboratory of Andrew Sinclair (a co-discoverer of the human SRY gene), Craig Smith and colleagues were able to 'knock down' expression of DMRT1 in ZZ embryos using RNA interference techniques. In such cases, the developing gonads look more like ovaries than testes. What conclusions can you draw about the role that the DMRT1 gene plays in chickens in contrast to the role the SRY gene plays in humans?