In C. elegans there are two sexes: hermaphrodite and male. Sex is determined by the ratio of X chromosomes to haploid sets of autosomes (X/A). An X/A ratio of 1.0 produces a hermaphrodite (XX), and an X/A ratio of 0.5 results in a male (XO). In the 1970s, Jonathan Hodgkin and Sydney Brenner carried out genetic screens to identify mutations in three genes that result in either XX males (tra-1, tra-2) or XO hermaphrodites (her-1). Double-mutant strains were constructed to assess for epistatic interactions between the genes (see table). Propose a genetic model of how the her and tra genes control sex determination.
In chickens, a key gene involved in sex determination has recently been identified. Called DMRT1, it is located on the Z chromosome and is absent on the W chromosome. Like SRY in humans, it is male determining. Unlike SRY in humans, however, female chickens (ZW) have a single copy while males (ZZ) have two copies of the gene. Nevertheless, it is transcribed only in the developing testis. Working in the laboratory of Andrew Sinclair (a co-discoverer of the human SRY gene), Craig Smith and colleagues were able to 'knock down' expression of DMRT1 in ZZ embryos using RNA interference techniques. In such cases, the developing gonads look more like ovaries than testes. What conclusions can you draw about the role that the DMRT1 gene plays in chickens in contrast to the role the SRY gene plays in humans?
