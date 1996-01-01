In chickens, a key gene involved in sex determination has recently been identified. Called DMRT1, it is located on the Z chromosome and is absent on the W chromosome. Like SRY in humans, it is male determining. Unlike SRY in humans, however, female chickens (ZW) have a single copy while males (ZZ) have two copies of the gene. Nevertheless, it is transcribed only in the developing testis. Working in the laboratory of Andrew Sinclair (a co-discoverer of the human SRY gene), Craig Smith and colleagues were able to 'knock down' expression of DMRT1 in ZZ embryos using RNA interference techniques. In such cases, the developing gonads look more like ovaries than testes. What conclusions can you draw about the role that the DMRT1 gene plays in chickens in contrast to the role the SRY gene plays in humans?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
Multiple Choice
How many chromosomes are present in a typical human somatic cell?
A
23
B
44
C
48
D
46
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that human somatic cells are all the body cells except the gametes (sperm and egg cells).
Recall that humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, where each pair consists of one chromosome from the mother and one from the father.
Calculate the total number of chromosomes in a somatic cell by multiplying the number of pairs by 2, since each pair has two chromosomes.
Express this calculation as an equation: \(\text{Total chromosomes} = 23 \times 2\).
Recognize that the result represents the diploid number of chromosomes in a typical human somatic cell.
Textbook Question
Multiple Choice
Which syndrome is characterized by the presence of a single X chromosome (XO) in humans?
