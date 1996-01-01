How would mutations that inactivate each of the following genes affect the determination of the lytic or lysogenic life cycle in mutated λ phage strains? Explain your answers.
cII
Master Bacteriophage Life Cycle with a bite sized video explanation from KyliaStart learning
How would mutations that inactivate each of the following genes affect the determination of the lytic or lysogenic life cycle in mutated λ phage strains? Explain your answers.
cII
Bacterial sRNAs can bind to mRNAs through complementary binding to regulate gene expression. What determines whether the sRNA/mRNA binding will promote or repress mRNA translation?
Why is the CRISPR-Cas system of bacteria considered an adaptive immunity rather than an innate immunity?
How does the molecular mechanism of the CRISPR-Cas system use a viral DNA sequence against that same virus?
In which of the following life cycles does a bacteriophage integrate itself into the host genome?
In good growth conditions the bacteriophage is more likely to enter into which life cycle?
Activation of which of the following genes leads to entrance into the lysogenic cycle?