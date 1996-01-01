What is the term for a group of three nucleotides that code for an amino acid?
A
Intron
B
Codon
C
Exon
D
Anticodon
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in genetics, the sequence of nucleotides in DNA or RNA is read in groups of three bases to specify amino acids during protein synthesis.
Recall that each group of three nucleotides in messenger RNA (mRNA) that corresponds to a specific amino acid is called a codon.
Differentiate between the terms: an intron is a non-coding sequence removed during RNA processing, an exon is a coding sequence that remains in mRNA, and an anticodon is a three-nucleotide sequence on transfer RNA (tRNA) complementary to the mRNA codon.
Recognize that the question asks specifically for the term describing the three-nucleotide sequence that codes for an amino acid, which is the codon.
Summarize that the correct term for a group of three nucleotides coding for an amino acid is 'codon'.
Watch next
Master The Genetic Code with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia