Which term describes a sequence of DNA nucleotides that contains the instructions for synthesizing a protein?
A
Exon
B
Codon
C
Chromosome
D
Gene
Understand the definitions of each term: An exon is a segment of a gene that codes for amino acids; a codon is a sequence of three nucleotides that specifies a particular amino acid; a chromosome is a structure made of DNA and proteins that contains many genes.
Recognize that the question asks for a sequence of DNA nucleotides that contains instructions for synthesizing a protein, which means it must be a functional unit of heredity responsible for protein coding.
Recall that a gene is a segment of DNA that includes all the necessary sequences to produce a functional product, typically a protein, including exons and regulatory regions.
Distinguish that while exons and codons are parts of the gene, the gene itself is the complete sequence that carries the full instructions for protein synthesis.
Conclude that the correct term describing the DNA sequence with instructions for protein synthesis is a gene.
