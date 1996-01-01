Which of the following statements about the genetic code is most accurate?
A
Each amino acid is specified by only one codon in the genetic code.
B
The genetic code is universal, with very few exceptions across all organisms.
C
The genetic code is overlapping, meaning each nucleotide is part of more than one codon.
D
Stop codons code for amino acids that terminate translation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Review the concept of the genetic code: it is the set of rules by which information encoded in genetic material (DNA or RNA sequences) is translated into proteins (amino acid sequences).
Understand that each amino acid can be specified by one or more codons (triplets of nucleotides), so the statement 'Each amino acid is specified by only one codon' is incorrect because the code is degenerate (redundant).
Recall that the genetic code is nearly universal, meaning that almost all organisms use the same codon assignments for amino acids, with very few exceptions, which supports the statement about universality.
Recognize that the genetic code is non-overlapping, meaning each nucleotide is part of only one codon, so the statement about overlapping codons is incorrect.
Know that stop codons do not code for amino acids; instead, they signal the termination of translation, so the statement that stop codons code for amino acids is false.
Watch next
Master The Genetic Code with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia