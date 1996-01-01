Textbook Question
How has the concept of a reference genome evolved to encompass a broader understanding of genomic variation in humans?
What evidence supports the concept that humans share substantial sequence similarities and gene functional similarities with model organisms?
Write a short essay that explains how recombinant DNA techniques were used to identify and study genes compared to how modern genomic techniques have revolutionized the cloning and analysis of genes.