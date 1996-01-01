What is the main goal of the Human Genome Project?
To compare the genomes of different animal species
To develop genetically modified crops for agriculture
To determine the complete sequence of human DNA and identify all human genes
To cure all genetic diseases in humans
Understand the context of the Human Genome Project (HGP), which was an international scientific research project.
Recognize that the primary aim of the HGP was to map and sequence the entire human genome, which means determining the exact order of the DNA bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine) in human DNA.
Know that by sequencing the human genome, scientists aimed to identify all the genes present in human DNA, which would provide a comprehensive reference for human genetics.
Distinguish this goal from other options such as comparing genomes of different species, developing genetically modified crops, or curing all genetic diseases, which are related but not the main objective of the HGP.
Summarize that the main goal of the Human Genome Project was to determine the complete sequence of human DNA and identify all human genes, providing a foundation for further genetic research and medical advances.
