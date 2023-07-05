In conducting the study described in Problem 24, you have noted that a set of S. cerevisiae genes are repressed when yeast are grown under high-salt conditions.
How might you approach this question if genome sequences for the related Saccharomyces species S. paradoxus, S. mikatae, and S. bayanus were also available?
