Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsFunctional Genomics
2:24 minutes
Problem 29a
Textbook Question

As shown in Figure 14.1, mutations in the Drosophila Ultrabithorax (Ubx) gene result in wings developing from two thoracic segments, rather than just one as in wild-type flies. In the mouse genome there are two Ubx orthologs (see Genetic Analysis 14.2 for definition). How would you determine whether the two mouse genes have distinct or redundant functions?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
8:26m

Watch next

Master Functional Genomics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
08:26
Functional Genomics
Kylia Goodner
58
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.