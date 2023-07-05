As shown in Figure 14.1, mutations in the Drosophila Ultrabithorax (Ubx) gene result in wings developing from two thoracic segments, rather than just one as in wild-type flies. In the mouse genome there are two Ubx orthologs (see Genetic Analysis 14.2 for definition). How would you determine whether the two mouse genes have distinct or redundant functions?
