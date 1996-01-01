Which is the most efficient cellular mechanism to prevent DNA mutations caused by UV radiation?
A
Homologous recombination
B
Nucleotide excision repair
C
Mismatch repair
D
Base excision repair
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that UV radiation primarily causes DNA damage by inducing the formation of thymine dimers, which are covalent linkages between adjacent thymine bases in DNA.
Recognize that different DNA repair mechanisms specialize in fixing different types of DNA damage: for example, mismatch repair corrects replication errors, base excision repair fixes small base modifications, and homologous recombination repairs double-strand breaks.
Identify that nucleotide excision repair (NER) is the cellular mechanism specifically designed to recognize and remove bulky DNA lesions such as thymine dimers caused by UV radiation.
Recall the general process of nucleotide excision repair: damage recognition, excision of a short single-stranded DNA segment containing the lesion, DNA synthesis to fill the gap, and ligation to restore the DNA strand.
Conclude that because NER directly targets and removes UV-induced bulky lesions, it is the most efficient mechanism to prevent mutations caused by UV radiation.
