There are usually five or more colors of candy in each bag. Sort the candies by color, and if your bag has more than four colors, eat the least frequent color or colors. Once that is done, calculate the frequencies of the four remaining colors. Assume these frequencies represent four alleles of a gene, and use the description of the H-W equilibrium for more than two alleles for assistance.

Using a different one of the following variables for each color frequency, write out the expected results of a quadrinomial expansion of the expression (p+q+r+t)².