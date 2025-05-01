Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
Multiple Choice
Which of the following formulas can be used to calculate heterozygote frequency in a population?
A
p2
B
q2
C
2pq
D
p-q
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The problem is about calculating heterozygote frequency in a population using the Hardy-Weinberg principle.
Recall the Hardy-Weinberg equation: The equation is p^2 + 2pq + q^2 = 1, where p and q represent the frequencies of two alleles in a population.
Identify the terms: In the equation, p^2 represents the frequency of the homozygous dominant genotype, q^2 represents the frequency of the homozygous recessive genotype, and 2pq represents the frequency of the heterozygous genotype.
Focus on heterozygote frequency: The term 2pq in the Hardy-Weinberg equation specifically calculates the frequency of heterozygotes in the population.
Conclude with the correct formula: Therefore, the formula 2pq is used to calculate the heterozygote frequency in a population.
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In a population at Hardy–Weinberg equilibrium, the frequency of allele is and the frequency of allele is (with ). What is the expected genotype frequency of ?
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Which of the following is NOT an assumption made when using the Hardy-Weinberg formula?
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Multiple Choice
In a random mating population of Drosophila, 5% of the flies have black bodies (encoded by recessive b) and 95% have brown bodies (encoded by B). Assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium what is the allele frequency of B in the population?
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Multiple Choice
In a random mating population of Drosophila, 5% of the flies have black bodies (encoded by recessive b) and 95% have brown bodies (encoded by B). Assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium what is the genotypic frequency of BB in the population?
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Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Population and gene pool
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