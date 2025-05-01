Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In genetics, what best describes a substitution mutation?
A
A point mutation in which one nucleotide base pair is replaced by a different base pair.
B
A mutation in which one or more nucleotides are added to the DNA sequence, often causing a frameshift.
C
A chromosomal rearrangement in which a DNA segment is reversed in orientation within the chromosome (inversion).
D
A mutation in which one or more nucleotides are removed from the DNA sequence, often causing a frameshift.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a substitution mutation is a type of point mutation, which means it affects only a single nucleotide base pair in the DNA sequence.
Recognize that in a substitution mutation, one nucleotide base pair is replaced by a different nucleotide base pair, without adding or removing any nucleotides.
Differentiate substitution mutations from other mutation types such as insertions (adding nucleotides), deletions (removing nucleotides), and inversions (reversing a DNA segment), which affect the DNA sequence differently.
Note that substitution mutations may or may not change the amino acid sequence of a protein, depending on whether the new codon codes for the same or a different amino acid.
Summarize that the best description of a substitution mutation is: 'A point mutation in which one nucleotide base pair is replaced by a different base pair.'
