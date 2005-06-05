The double helix of DNA is an example of which level of structure?
A
Quaternary structure
B
Tertiary structure
C
Secondary structure
D
Primary structure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different levels of structure in biological macromolecules, especially proteins and nucleic acids. For DNA, these levels describe how the molecule is organized from the simplest to the most complex form.
Recall that the primary structure refers to the linear sequence of nucleotides in the DNA strand.
Recognize that the secondary structure involves the local folding or arrangement of the molecule, such as the formation of the double helix in DNA, which is stabilized by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.
Know that tertiary structure refers to the overall three-dimensional shape of a single molecule, and quaternary structure involves the assembly of multiple molecules or subunits.
Conclude that since the double helix is the specific local folding pattern of DNA strands, it represents the secondary structure level.
