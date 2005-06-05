Which two important properties of a DNA molecule are essential for its biological function?
A
Ability to replicate and ability to store genetic information
B
Ability to transport oxygen and provide structural support
C
Ability to synthesize proteins and act as a hormone
D
Ability to catalyze chemical reactions and store energy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the primary biological roles of DNA in living organisms, focusing on its molecular functions rather than unrelated physiological roles.
Recall that DNA's main function is to store genetic information, which contains the instructions for building and maintaining an organism.
Understand that DNA must be able to replicate accurately to pass genetic information from one generation to the next, ensuring continuity of life.
Recognize that other options like transporting oxygen, synthesizing proteins, acting as a hormone, catalyzing reactions, or storing energy are functions of other molecules (e.g., hemoglobin, RNA, enzymes, ATP) and not DNA.
Conclude that the two essential properties of DNA for its biological function are its ability to store genetic information and its ability to replicate.
