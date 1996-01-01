The nucleotides in the backbone of the DNA strand are held together by what type of bond?
A
Glycosidic bond
B
Hydrogen bond
C
Peptide bond
D
Phosphodiester bond
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of the DNA backbone, which consists of alternating sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate groups.
Recognize that the bond connecting the sugar of one nucleotide to the phosphate group of the next nucleotide is a covalent bond.
Identify this specific covalent bond as the phosphodiester bond, which links the 3' carbon atom of one sugar to the 5' carbon atom of the next sugar via a phosphate group.
Differentiate this from other types of bonds: hydrogen bonds connect complementary bases between strands, glycosidic bonds connect the sugar to the nitrogenous base within a nucleotide, and peptide bonds link amino acids in proteins.
Conclude that the nucleotides in the backbone of the DNA strand are held together by phosphodiester bonds.
Watch next
Master DNA Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia