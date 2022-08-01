Okay, so now let's talk about crossing over terminology. So this is super important because when you're reading these word problems or you have questions on tests or whatever, they're going to be using special terminology to talk about which chromosomes and how things are in interacting and crossing over. And you have to be able to understand the terminology to understand what's actually happening. So you're going to have to memorize these words. But hopefully, you know some of them already from previous classes. But crossing over occurs between two chroma tides. Do you remember what a chromatic is? Well, Chroma 10, So T. I. N. Is going to be D. N. A. Plus protein. Chroma tides are essentially just a single copy of one of the chromosomes. Okay, so like I said, it occurs between two chromosomes. Now you have sister chroma tides and non sister chroma tides. And the difference is that sister chroma tides are two copies of the same chromosome. Non sister copies are copies but they're not of the same chromosome there. Of the homologous pair. Right? So if we have two chromosomes here, they are during mitosis, what happens is that they get replicated actually, let me draw these different colors go back. So we have this chromosome and this chromosome and these are called what homologous and they're gonna write it out but they're homologous pairs now during mitosis they get replicated sister chroma tides are these you can tell because they're the same color whereas non sister chroma tides are gonna be these, they're from the same original homologous pair and they're both copies. But there are. But the non sister chroma tides are of the different homologous pairs while the sister chroma tides are the same homologous pair of the same chromosome. So this is this is important. Now crossing over typically occurs in these non sister chromatic kids because they're they're different chromosomes. You know, they're from the same pair but essentially different. But it can happen in sister chromosomes as well. But generally when we're talking about crossing over, we're talking about non sister promises. Now during mitosis Monagas pears lineup and undergo crossing over. Now when I talk about lining up of chromosomes, What I'm talking about is actually the full four chromosomes that I showed before. So the replicated versions they line up like this in the middle. So if I have another pair here line up in the middle of the cell during meta phase, remember sort of refreshing your memory on my Asus mitosis. Yeah, it'll come back. Um, so there's different terms to describe this. So this these four here are called a tech trap die ads or pairs of two chromosomes or two chroma tides. So that could be these two could be a pair of sister or it could be a pair of non sister. These are die ads. And generally it'll refer is it a non sister diet or a sister diane by valent refers to the pair of homologous chromosomes. Right? So remember that these are two copies. So here we have here we have the homologous pair by violent refers to the pair. So here this whole thing when it pairs up, it's called by valent. Again here by violent is the full thing. And then Kai's marta. And this is a structure that forms between two diets. Remember pair of chromosomes during our chromosomes during crossing over, usually between non sister, but can also happen between sister. So although I'm pretty sure this is a different language. Kai's mata are here. So they are written here. Um so you can see that this is a point where crossing over is occurring and here's another one crossing over. So that's Kai's mona. Now this is super important. Here is in another example of crossing over. You start with these chromosomes. Crossing over happens and you get the mixture that shows up. But the knowing these terms super, super, super, super, super important. Now linked genes. Remember genes on the same chromosome. They also have certain terminologies. There's the cyst confirmation and that means the dominant alleles of two genes are on the same chromosome. So if we're writing it like this, it would look like this if we're writing it with the chromosomes, it's going to look like this because the dominant alleles are on the same chromosome. The trans confirmation, you can imagine is exactly opposite means two different leal's or two genes are on the same chromosome. So you can write it like this. Or if I'm writing it, this is going to look. So here you have a dominant and a recessive and these are two different alleles, but they're on the same chromosome. So this is Cis and this is trans. And again, I've mentioned this before, but linked genes are written differently. You can see it here. Um, so instead of writing it like this, be you write it like this and this is because in the same home a log have no punctuation between them. And so you can see this here, A B instead of back up baby, the slash is going to separate home a log. So it's going to look like this B to represent this one up here or if I wanted to do this one, it would be a B a B. Because this slash represents that. They're on different chromosomes. And if linkages unknown, which some of your questions will be right. Like they're gonna ask you, they give you a bunch of information and ask, are these genes linked? They're not going to write it like this because that will tell you for sure that they're linked. So what you're going to see is you're gonna see a lot of this and especially this dot this dot is used a lot to differentiate different genotype if it's unknown if they're linked. So if you're answering your questions are these genes linked? Oftentimes you're gonna see it written like this with this dot, So understand the different ways to write things because you're gonna be given a lot of questions asked, you know, is it linked? Is it not? Is it independent assortment, is it not? You know, is it all these different things or not? And each one of them are written differently And so that not only can impact how you do the problem and understanding, you know, what you're starting with, but it also can impact your answer choice, right? Because if you have an answer choice and one of them is written with linkage and one of them is written with not, if you know, for a fact is linkage, then that can help you figure out that problem. So, um, with that, let's now move on.

