Gamete Genotypes

Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about crossing over and we're competence. So we're first going to focus on gamete formation and this is super important because people get really confused with mapping and gametes and what the genotype of the gametes are. And it's crucial because if you don't understand the genotype of the gametes, you're not going to understand anything about mapping. So we're going to go through this very slowly in the beginning. So first we're going to talk about independent assortment. Now, we've talked about this and you've actually seen this before in a different chapter when we talked about independent assortment, but I want to refresh it here so that when we go on and talk about crossing over a mapping, you understand how it's different. So Mendel's law of independent assortment says the alleles of two genes assort independently. So what that looks like is here, we're looking at these two genes A and B. There's two alleles for each of them and they create certain types. So if we were if I were to ask you, what are the genotype, So the gametes, you hopefully hopefully can fill this out because this is normal dandelion, This is inheritance. So take a second, fill out what are the genotype, so the gametes and then you can come back press play again and see if your answers are correct. They should be hopefully. So if we're doing the jena types of the gametes, you're going to take one of each allele. So a big a big A a little A. And you need to repeat it because there are four, Right? And then you make the other combinations with the B. You do Big B. Little B, little B, Big B. And this gets you four gametes. And these are the gina types, right? And eventually when they create an organism, they'll combine with other gametes and then be di hybrid again. But for now they're hype Lloyd are deployed not by hybrid deployed again, but for now they're happy Lloyd because they contain one A leo for each gene A. And B. Now this is independent assortment. So we're saying that these genes assort independently, so they are not on the same chromosome. But what happens if these two A and B genes are on the same chromosome? They're physically linked and they still have to be sorted into gamma. So what do you get? Well first you can see this looks different, right? So each one of these lines is representing a chromosome. Remember they come in pair? So here you have your dominant allele and recessive allele on the different chromosomes and your dominant for B. Now you're never gonna see this like this? Why? Why is this wrong? You know? Right? The reason is because this is not heterocyclic. These are if you write it like this, you're saying that these are two different genes instead? The other allele has to be written over here because this is on its homologous pair. This is not this is a separate gene location on the same chromosome. Homologous repair pairs are written on different chromosomes. So here we have it written like this A and B. Now you'll notice that before. Remember an independent assortment. We wrote it like this. Well, when we know that things are linked, we write it differently. Right? So this is A and B. Dash A and B. And this is representing different homologous chromosomes. This dash. So it's a little different different notation. But you do need to understand this notation. And that's something you can just blow off. Because if you get asked the question and you need to know if it's written like this or like this because this represents two completely different things. This represents independent assortment. And this represents linkage. But the question is now, what are the genotype of the gammas? Okay, so now we're talking about dividing the chromosome. So what we get is we get the first chromosome, I'll write it this way and it has A and B. And we get the second chromosome A and B. Now because these are linked, they're physically linked. What are the other two gametes now? There would be A and B. A and B. This is if no crossing over is occurring, we'll get the crossing over in the next example. Right? So these are very different gametes than what you saw above, Right? Because the genotype are these is this you have to Jenna types and they're just repeated again for the other two. So this is the two genes are on the same chromosome. And the reason that it's like this, right, is because it's the full chromosome that goes into the daughter cell. They don't split and cut up the genes. The entire chromosome has to go. So these two alleles are linked together. They're physically joined. They have to be sorted into these gametes this way. But we know that crossing over occurs and crossing over results in different gametes. And the reason is because homologous chromosomes break and rejoin. So notice here that the genotype and the notation is written exactly the same as above. The only thing that's different is I made this one red and this one blue. So let's follow what happens now if there's crossing over. So crossing over occurs can occur here. Right? And switch these around. So what happens is you get to Jenna types which are normal. You get the A. B. And the A. B. Which is what you're expecting. Right? Actually it's let me write this correctly. You're not gonna care but I don't want to lead you astray. So it's written like that, right? It suggests there are two separate chromosomes but crossing over can occur. And what you get is you get a connected to be and you get a connected with B. And so now you have four Jenna types. You have the A B. Let me write it in black. You have the A. B. You have the uppercase A. And little B. In the lower case A. And Big B. Now this looks similar to independent assortment, right? I mean that looks exactly the same as independent assortment. Right? The genotype are exactly the same. But what's different here is the independent assortment. These are two chromosomes, completely, two different chromosomes where this is the result of crossing over. Now you may ask yourself, okay if I'm just giving given the gammas, I know the genotype but I know nothing else about the problem. How do I tell if it's crossing over or independent assortment? Well, I'm going to explain it but how you know is by your ratios and I'm going to go through the ratio. So normal independent assortment with two genes is gonna have an F two ratio of what remember 9 to 3 to 3 to 1. But you're gonna see is that if it's crossing over it's not gonna be this ratio, it's going to be very different. So with that let's now move on

