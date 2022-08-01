Okay, So now let's talk about the discovery of crossing over. So I can very easily explain crossing over to you because there's textbooks on this, we know, and we've known for a while that this concept exists. But back way back when they had no idea that this existed. So I want to go through two important experiments that really, um confirmed to the scientific community that crossing over was a thing that happened. And because it's kind of weird, right, You don't expect chromosomes to just kind of like break off a piece of themselves and be like, hey, you can have this part of me and I'll take your part and we'll be all good. Um, that's kind of an unusual thing. So it's actually brilliant how these scientists figured out that this happened. So the first one, the first study I want to talk about is between Mcclintock and Creighton and they studied corn. And so what they did is they had a corn and it was hetero ziggy's for color, which here you can see and starch and starch is dominant. So this is the leo for this. Um, so the chromosomes for this plant were this, you have one chromosome here, you have the second one here, you can see that you have heterocyclic for color and heterocyclic us for Starch, but you can see that the dominant alleles are on different chromosomes. The CIA well, is here the, and the starchy dominant allele is on a different chromosome now, the reason that they did this was in order to be able to look at crossing over. So if they didn't do this, they would not be able to look at crossing over at all. And because it would just look exactly, you wouldn't be able to tell. So they did this so that you could easily tell crossing over now. They also added a very interesting um, component onto these chromosomes. So on the chromosome number one, it had two special markers that had this thing they call the knob, which I'm representing with this circle. And they had a piece of foreign chromosome which they had trans located, meaning that they had just like broken it off and attached it from another chromosome on the other end. And they use these markers to be able to follow crossing over. Right? Because if this segment crosses to this end, it's going to take the knob with it. Whereas if this segment crosses over, it's going to take this board and chromosome with it and they can actually visualize that under a microscope. So what they did is they made it their chromosomes or their organism. This one here with a colorless starchy plant, which is here. So what they found is that the offspring, some of them looked parental. What do I mean by that? Well, it looked like this. So it was, it was hetero is dominant for color and starch, but some of them were competent, which means that it wasn't heterocyclic dominant, it was heterocyclic dominant for color, but homicide is recessive for um, starch and that was very odd. Not necessarily how it was supposed to be. And so we're confident means that is a mixing between the two parents. And you can talk about were competent Jenna types and you can talk about recombinant DNA types. But essentially if you have a red tall plant and you made it with a red short plant, then it's going to be very competent. If you mix those two together, right? If you get short and red, I don't know, Jordan's red. Um, so those were commented genotype or phenotype. Now chromosome markers were able to identify the components because when they had crossed over either the knob or the foreign chromosome, I came with them. So let's look at this. So here this is what we started with, right? This is the cross that we did here we have our knob chromosome and here's our mate. And so this is the offspring down here. And what you can see is that crossing over occurred because now you have a chromosome that has the foreign piece, but no knob and you have a chromosome that has the knob, but no foreign piece. And there also were competent. Right? They don't neither one of these look like the parents. So here you have the here you have a colorless waxy and this one was colored starchy. And here you have colored colorless starchy, which actually did look like this, but this one didn't have the knob and this one did. So it actually looked different from the parental. So these are the competent types here. So this is a really important um study. And you probably will be asked about this study in some way. But the important parts of this study is using these chromosome markers, the knob and the foreign chromosome piece. In order to be able to identify that the chromosomes crossed over. They switched out parts of each other at some point during the development of these gametes. So with that, let's not turn the beach.

Hide transcripts